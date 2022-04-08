Finale of ‘Meta 2022- The Ultimate Evolution’- the FIRST Lifestyle Pageant to be held on 10 April

Finale of ‘Meta 2022- The Ultimate Evolution’- the FIRST Lifestyle Pageant in Mangaluru Launched by THE CRAEON COLLECTIVE founded by Mangalorean lass Carol Pinto to be held on Sunday, 10 April 2022 at Hotel Avatar, Attavar, Mangaluru at 5.00 pm.



Mangaluru: Addressing the media persons during a press meet held at Mangaluru Press Club, Ms Carol Pinto, the CEO and Founder of The CRAEON COLLECTIVE, Mangaluru said, “For the FIRST time in Mangaluru City, “Meta 2022- The Ultimate Evolution”, a lifestyle pageant was launched on 3 April 2022, by The Craeon Collective (TCC) with an aim to bring about change, a break in bias. The vision of this pageant focused on body wellness and self-confidence along with inclusivity and passion for progress. The Craeon Collective speaks of moments through grace. As an event management company, TCC envision and bring alive experiences curated with attention to the intricacies of detail. From personal occasions to corporate and social events tCC conceptualises, curates, and produces high-end events with the goal of high impact, and high quality as their core values”.

Carol Pinto further said, “Meta 2022 is here to bring to you a fusion of innovation, fitness and fashion! It is the first ever lifestyle pageant, in the city of Mangalore. It’s an opportunity to break decades of bias, and really stand true to the beauty of being yourself. Meta is designed for an evolving society. Through Meta we are not only looking for models, but Role models who can represent themselves through brands that define the community. It is meant to take space, build conversations of inclusivity and fashion beyond the superficial and eventually hold a place in all of our minds and hearts”.

“Grooming/Walk/Fitness Round/Development Session of the participants had already started on 7th April and 8th April, and on 9th April 2022- 10:00 am- 3:00 pm- Grooming/walk. 4:00 pm- 8:00 pm- Stress interview- Q&A. will be done. The grand finale will be held on 10th April 2022 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Hotel Avatar, Attavar, Mangaluru, with Celebrity guests namely- Satshya- Content Creator; Nayantara- Model Brinal Shetty( video appearance)- Runway model- Paris; Clive Marsh D’souza- Mr India Supertalent 2020; Christina Rosalin George- Miss. India Supertalent 2020 and Sushma Raj- VJ actress gracing the occasion. Rewards & Benefits will be Cash pool of Rs. 40,000 and Prizes worth up to Rs. 50,000 for the winners” added Carol.

The other Team Members of The Craeon Collective present on the dais during the press meet were- Joshua Bangera, Sanjay U V; Miss Ankita Acharya; and Miss Christina Rosalin George- the Brand Ambassador for TCC.

Earlier during an interaction with Team Mangalorean, Carol Pinto had said, “I was always inspired by the way my granny lived and worked very hard. Just when we planned META, she passed away but instead of getting discouraged I felt motivated to go beyond and create something for change. Growing up superficial beauty was something that I never taught to appreciate. Looks didn’t matter, I was always made to value kindness, confidence, self esteem and hard work. And I think that’s what made me confident in my skin and embrace my flaws as I grew up”.

Founder & CEO of The Craeon Collective Miss Carol Pinto

“In France, I did my Bachelors in Luxury and Fashion Management and started working in retail. I was working at Five Guys in Paris, a burger joint during school days, until I got my first break into the fashion scene. A friend called and offered me My First Job in fashion which was during Paris fashion week where I worked for a New York based brand called Area as a style curator. After that there was no looking back, and I went on to achieve more jobs in the French fashion scene. I then came back to my hometown Mangaluru after 5 years and decided to stay back in India as I needed to experience more of home” added Carol.

She concluded by saying, “What I noticed during my time here was this Coastal and Educational Hub-Mangaluru has a lot of potential but little opportunity. Therefore to change that I decided to come up with my own agency The Craeon Collective with the help of all my team, who put in their 200% every day. This is an initiative for people to come gain experience, learn on the way and get into the market so we can build something substantial together”.

ALSO READ RELATED ARTICLE :

‘Meta 2022- The Ultimate Evolution’- the FIRST Lifestyle Pageant Launched in Mangaluru