Finally, High Court Gives Green Signal to MSCL to Start All Pending Works from Today

Finally, High Court Gives Green Signal to Mangaluru Smart City Ltd (MSCL ) to Start All Pending Works from Today (Tuesday, 16 March 2021)

Mangaluru: It’s kind of good news and relief for shop owners and businesses which were affected by the stoppage of MSCL developmental work since 23 December 2020, after the then MSCL Managing Director Akshy Sridhar had stopped all the ongoing works as per the order from the High Court. And finally after quite a few hearing dates in the High Court after a PIL was filed by Karnataka Legal Services Authority on MSCL for not adhering to the Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules-2016, now it is learnt that on 15 March 2021, on the basis of the assurance of the government that it is committed to sticking to the guidelines which may be stipulated by the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI), the State High Court (HC) has given a green signal before the division bench of the High Court comprising Chief Justice A S Oka and Justice Sooraj Govindaraj to MSCL to start all the pending developmental works from Today (16 March) MSCL Blunder-Businesses Suffer! Start of MSCL Works Delayed Until Next Week

Following this, the High Court had directed the National Environmental Research Institute (NEERI) to study the project works and asked the district legal services authority to monitor the distribution of compensation to families in the garbage slide tragedy. Meanwhile, the Court asked MSCL to submit an undertaking, before resuming the works. The MSCL had informed the High Court on 23 December 2020 that they will not resume the work till the rules are adhered to strictly. Soon after this, all the pending MSCL works that were stopped, like the development of roads, drainage and other projects will start again. As a result, people and shop owners in those work areas have felt the brunt and are facing hardships and also losses. They have been blaming MSCL for its failure to comply with the rules related to the disposal of construction debris during the ongoing work.

On Monday, 15 March, Prabhulinga Navadagi, the State Advocate General representing Mangaluru Smart City Project Ltd. in the High Court had assured the bench that the MSCL is committed to conforming to the standard operating procedure and guidelines as set by NEERI when undertaking building and other construction works under the said project. He also furnished an affidavit executed by Mangaluru Smart City Project Ltd managing director, Prashanth Kumar Mishra.

In response, the High Court said that it is permitting all the stopped MSCL works to continue on the basis of the assurances made by the state government and the Mangaluru Smart City Project to adhere to the guidelines of NEERI. It also upheld an interim application moved by MSCL seeking permission to start the works that have stopped. The High Court had asked MSCL to furnish details of the decisions taken at the board of directors meeting of the MSCL, before adjourning the hearing to 30 March 2021.