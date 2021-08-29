Spread the love



















FINALLY! II PU Classes to begin ON-CAMPUS from September 1 in Dakshina Kannada

Mangaluru: Indeed a good news for II year PUC Students who have missed their interaction with their teachers and classmates for months due to second phase of Covid-19 will be getting a chance to mingle with them again since the Dakshina Kannada District Administration has permitted educational institutions to start on-campus classes for II PU students with strict SOPs in place from Wednesday, 1 September 2021. Deputy commissioner Dr K V Rajendra said that detailed guidelines have been framed to help in the safe commencement of classes. “The current II PU students had little access to on-campus learning in the first year. Therefore, it has been decided to reopen classes to help students academically, despite the district’s positivity rate being more than 2%,” he said.

According to the circular, it is the responsibility of the college principals to strictly implement the Covid-19 SOPs laid down by the district administration. All the students from Kerala are required to quarantine themselves for a week, and a RT-PCR test must be conducted after a week. Colleges must have Covid care centres, and students in quarantine can attend online classes.



“Students, teaching and non-teaching staff travelling from Kerala must produce a RT-PCR negative certificate when the college reopens, and subsequently every week, even if the faculty is fully vaccinated. Classes for day scholars and boarders will be conducted separately. An inspection team has been constituted headed by the DDPU and including taluk health officials and college principals, to oversee the implementation of the guidelines,” he said.

C D Jayanna, DDPU speaking to media said “Since II PU is a critical year for every student, we had requested the district administration to consider commencement of on-campus classes. Last academic year, students had to be promoted despite no examination being held. This batch has hardly attended classes on campus, since their admission to I PU, last year. Online classes will continue parallelly,”.

FILE PHOTO

As per the directive already given, a separate corona care center has to be opened and measures should be taken to provide quarantine and medical treatment for one week for infected students. After a week, one more RT-PCR test needs to be carried out and the students should be allowed to attend physical classes only if the report is negative. Meanwhile, the DC has assured to look into allegations made by parents, that a few colleges will be conducting classes even if the weekend curfew is extended.

GOOD RESPONSE FOR FIRST PU ADMISSIONS IN DK, INCLUDING ST ALOYSIUS PU COLLEGE

The DC said that physical classes for first PU, degree and post-graduation may begin after September 15 after obtaining approval from deputy director of PU and joint director of colleges respectively.

Meanwhile, the private PU colleges in the region which witnessed a dull admissions last academic year owing to pandemic crisis are witnessing positive growth this year. According to private college managements the number of applicants including from other districts had increased,and there was a BIG rush for admissions after the completion of SSLC examinations, where every candidate will be promoted.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean, Fr Clifford Sequeira SJ , Principal of St Aloysius PU College, Mnagaluru said “We were apprehensive on first PU admissions looking at previous year admission numbers. We thought that the same trend would continue. However, we were wrong. There was a good number of applications received and it turned into admissions this academic year. The admissions also came from other districts that was not the case last year. Admissions for all the courses in our college are full, unless a few students drop out we will have some seats left. I am happy that DC has announced that First PU classes will start from 15 September, if everything goes on well. Many parents have been asking me when the college will open for offline classes so that their wards can have normal college life”.

An official of a PU board pointed out that even not so popular private colleges too had good admission. The reason is that all students appearing for SSLC examinations have been promoted. The Dakshina Kannada alone had additional 30% students seeking admissions for first PU or other job vocational training courses. It is learnt that attendance for second PU online classes has been improved in government PU colleges. The second PU colleges across Dakshina Kannada officially commenced two weeks ago. For a few days there was poor attendance where students did not login to classes.

