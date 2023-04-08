Finally, MCC Evicts Out of Town Street Vendors near Town Hall Who Were a Nuisance

Finally, Mangaluru City Corporation Evicts Out of Town Street Vendors near the Town Hall Who Were a Nuisance, every weekend (Saturday & Sunday), selling Old Clothes and Produce- and when they leave a pile of garbage is left behind, a Total Abuse of Swachh Mangaluru from Non- Mangaloreans? It’s really shameful that officials of the District Administration and Mangaluru City Corporation had Turned A BLIND EYE to this ongoing issue for years, when NGOs and other Organizations had put In efforts to keep Mangaluru Clean and Green. Even Team Mangalorean had highlighted this messy issue many times, but today MCC officials woke up and took action in evicting these nasty people who were a nuisance to pedestrians and motorists.

Mangaluru: Week after week a large group of out-of-town street vendors occupy the newly built Wide Footpaths by Mangaluru Smart City Ltd (MSCL) near Town Hall and nearby vicinity to sell Old Clothes and Produce/Vegetables/fruits every Saturday and Sunday, and when they leave, they leave behind a pile of garbage of clothes, vegetables etc, which will be seen scattered near the Town Hall area. And every Monday, the poor Pourakarmikas of Anthony Waste Management Cell and MCC had to slog and do the cleanup and many times these sanitation workers have expressed their hardship with tears in their eyes, that they have to clean up the mess left behind by out of town street vendors, who don’t even pay taxes nor they tip these Pourakarmikas for the clean up work. Bah Humbug!

Street vendors come from out of town and leave behind a huge pile of old clothes and vegetable waste after their sales. This has been happening for the last so many years, and our elected representatives and officials of district administration and MCC have turned a BLIND EYE towards this issue. Bah humbug! Many times there have been programmes at Kudmul Ranga Rao Purabhavana (Town Hall)- Mangaluru about the Environment in keeping our City Green and Clean, and while all the dignitaries and netas are talking about keeping Mangaluru City Clean during the programme inside the Town Hall, however, outside the Hall, you will be surprised to see piles of garbage, comprising of old clothes left behind by the out-of-town street vendors, who come down to Mangaluru to do their illegal business- and when they go back they leave our City trashed and dirty.

BEFORE……..

Yours Truly of Team Mangalorean had highlighted this issue many times in the past and even requested the former Mayors and MCC Commissioner to take action, but all in vain. No one cared, it looked like. Also even during the festive season, we see a bunch of street vendors doing business near Town Hall, and they make the area dirty. Left-over flowers, sugar canes, plantain leaves, ash gourds etc that found no takers during Ayudha Puja, Ganesh Chaturthi, Monti Fest, Dasara, Tulasi Pooja, and other festivals lined the streets of popular city areas in the city, blocking traffic movement in some parts, painting a grim picture of the garbage collection and disposal system in the city post the festivities. The Mangaluru City Corporation has been nice to these street vendors who come from Bagalkot, Arsikere, Hassan and other parts of Karnataka, by allowing them to make business during various festival days.

But the problem is that once they are done with their sales for the day, they leave all the mess/garbage behind, which in some places is seen piled up. And on early Monday morning, the poor Pourakarmikas of MCC/Antony Waste Handling Cell Pvt Ltd is seen sweeping and collecting the waste and the garbage clearance trucks attempting to carry out the herculean task of ridding the roads of the rotting garbage. But my question is, why do MCC employees have to clean up the mess left behind by the street vendors coming from outside Mangaluru? These street vendors are not even the residents of Mangaluru.

AFTER EVICTION…

They don’t even pay City taxes. Then why is MCC not taking any action against these street vendors who leave behind a big mess that Pourakarmikas have to clean up? Even during the pandemic, these street vendors were doing business without following social distancing, and DC nor Mayor nor MCC Commissioner took no action- as they did on other shop owners or that poor petrol bunk staff who got in trouble with the former DC for not wearing a mask. I think it is not right, and this has to be stopped, once and for all. These street vendors have to clean up their mess, and not allow others to do it.

These Street vendors need to be blamed for the garbage-lined roads. Early morning traffic jams come with an additional problem – garbage piled up by the informal market set up by street vendors in some areas. This is a never-ending problem-When the vendors wind up for the day, they leave the garbage behind, spilling on the roads, inconveniencing the commuters and shopkeepers around the areas. Although Mangaluru long ago ranked as the top three top cleanest cities in the country, there has always been garbage and filth scattered all over the city. The MCC officials have turned a blind eye to the garbage created by these street vendors. These vendors need to be warned and fined if they leave behind garbage after their business. Yes, there is no magic wand, or silver bullet, to solve Mangaluru’s civic problems.

We are realists and accept that many of Mangaluru’s problems are hard to solve even if the government and public work closely together and money is freely available. Of our many civic problems, we view the problem of visible filth on our streets as a behaviour and an attitude problem that can be solved in our lifetime (or rather, this month). This can be achieved without spending money or changing legislation or systems. It requires coming up with smart ideas to change people’s rooted cultural behaviour and attitudes. And making sure those ideas work. And to make this happen we need public support in keeping the city clean, and we also need more volunteers.

Let’s not be ignorant- let’s appreciate the work done by MCC Pourakarmikas, volunteers of (Swachh Bharath) Ramakrishna Mission and all others who are trying to keep Mangaluru clean. We need to learn manners of cleanliness, we need to join hands with MCC and other voluntary associations that are striving to keep this beautiful coastal city clean. Let’s not dirty it with our ignorance and dirty manners. MCC needs to educate these street vendors about cleanliness, and if they are still ignorant, punish them with hefty fines. And if they still ignore MCC warnings, don’t allow them to do their ugly business in our town. Problem solved. Period.

