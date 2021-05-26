Spread the love



















Finally MCC Wins the Battle! Old Central Market Bldg Demolished to Make Way for State-of-the-Art New Market

Mangaluru : After a bunch of stay orders on the demolishing process of the Old Central Market by the shop owners and vendors, Mangaluru City Corporation has finally won the battle as the High Court has given the orders to go ahead and demolish the market building with no objections whatsoever. Getting an approval from the HC, Officials of Mangaluru City Corporation went ahead in demolishing the building starting Wednesday, 26 May from 10.30 am onwards until late evening- and almost the entire inside part of the market building is razed down, except for the outer few shops, which the MCC has given them few hours to vacate or face demolition, as per MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar.

When the demoshing was going on there were hardly any shops open due to the lockdown, so it was easy for the JCB crew to get on with their demolishing act quickly and hassle -free. While the demolishing was going on, the City police provided security, and the entire surrounding areas were barricaded to prevent people or vehicles entering.

OLD CENTRAL MARKET BEFORE DEMOLITION…

Speaking to Team Mangalorean over the phone, MCC commissioner Akshy Sridhar said, “It should be noted that a resolution was passed in the MCC council to clear the old Central Market building. A proposal under the Smart City project to build a new market was then sent to the state government for approval.The government approved the project on 22 April 2020. As there was a stay order issued from the High court, the old resolution was withdrawn and another notice was issued to vendors. We had provided suitable time for the vendors to respond. As per the direction from the High Court, after hearing the vendors side of the argument, cases were disposed off.”

...AND THIS IS WHAT YOU SEE OF CENTRAL MARKET TODAY?

He further said,” A new resolution was passed in the council which was also forwarded to the government. On Tuesday, 25 May, we got approval from the state government to go ahead with the demolishing process, hence we have started demolishing the market building today. Once the demolishing is done we will hand over the area to the officials of the Smart City project, to carry on with the construction of a state-of-the-art new central market complex. We have requested the vendors who had shops inside the market building to collect their products on Thursday, May 27 between 6 am to 9 am,” .

It should be noted that in December 2020 MCC and Mangaluru Smart City Limited had decided to demolish the nearly 50-year-old dilapidated Central Vegetable Market and build a new State-of-the Art Market complex under the PPE plan at a cost of Rs 145 crore, the traders at the Central Market went to High Court and put a stay order on the construction of New Market- and later won the case. While the wholesale traders have been shifted from the old location of Central Market which used to be in the heart of city, to Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) Yard in Baikampady, in the outskirts of Mangaluru- and also the veg and fruit retailers and other businesses who were operating their businesses in the old building ordered to move out, due to congestion of space which abuses the guidelines of Covid-19- and also that Mangaluru City Corporation had plans to demolish the old Central Market and build a state-of-the art new Central Market, had landed into controversy. But no matter, the MCC has finally won the battle and Mnagaluru will see a new State-of-the-art market in a couple of years!

ALSO READ RELATED ARTICLES :

Construction of New Central Market May be Delayed as HC Passes Stay Order on Demolition of Old Building

Temporary Central Market to Come Up on 2 Acres Land near Town Hall at Cost of Rs 5.25 Crore

MCC provides Sheds for Retail Merchants of Original Central Market til Temporary Central Market is Built

Like this: Like Loading...