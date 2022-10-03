Finally Senior Citizen Monthin D’Silva Gets Justice

Udupi: After 4 years of legal battle Monthin D’Silva (85) of Kallamundkur, got back her property from her children. Monthin had sought justice as her children not only neglected to take care of her at this ripe age but also cunningly registered her 2.25 acres of land in their names.

Delivering a judgment on an appeal by the senior citizen, K V Rajendra, the DC and also the President of Senior Citizens Tribunal, Mangalore, declared that both the Partition Deed of 06.03.2009 and the Release Deed of 06.12.2014 executed by her, Null and Void. The Human Rights Protection Foundation, Udupi guided and supported her throughout, as she was deceived by her children.

Speaking to the media persons, the president of the Human Rights Protection Foundation, Udupi Dr Ravindranath Shanbhag, said that an appeal was filed to the Deputy Commissioner (Appellate Tribunal) when Monthin’s children violated the order of the Assistant Commissioner, who had instructed Monthin’s children to send her monthly remittance of Rs 2,000 each so that she could lead a peaceful life. The children had arrogantly replied to the Assistant Commissioner that they would not send any money to the mother.

Background

Monthin’s husband Baptist D’Silva who expired in 2006 had purchased 6.25 acres of land in Kallamundkur village with the hope to help his wife Monthin, daughters Irene Saldanha, Rita Rodrigues, Lucy Rebello, Jacinta Periera and son Vincent D’Silva.

In 2009, the children of Monthin decided to share the property among themselves. But in the process, the ownership of 2.25 acres of land along with an old house that was supposed to go to Monthin was cunningly registered by the children in their names. This was done by her children despite them getting their due share of the property.

Complaint to the Tribunal

Realizing that she was deceived by her own children in her later stage of life, in December 2018 Monthin approached the Senior Citizen’s Tribunal, Mangaluru. In an order passed in March 2019, the Tribunal directed the children to remit Rs 2,000 every month to their mother’s bank account and to return the 2.25 acres of land to her. Even after 6 months of the order, when the children failed to commit themselves to the order, Monthin again approached the Tribunal. The Tribunal then wrote a letter to the police department and the revenue department to execute the court’s order. Despite all these efforts, Monthin could not get justice and continued to be deprived of living a peaceful life.

Now, the Sub-Registrar of Moodbidri executed the order of the Deputy Commissioner (Appellant Tribunal) by cancelling both the Partition Deed and Release Deed and reversing the entries in the Books. He also sent a communication to the Tahsildar of Moodbidri to replace the names in the RTCs, said Dr Shanbhag.

Like this: Like Loading...