Finally temple admin hands over ‘God’s’ vehicle to lone bidder

Thiruvananthapuram: The famed Guruvayoor Sree Krishna temple on Tuesday decided to hand over the Mahindra Group gifted brand new SUV limited edition of its latest variant of Thar – a 4 wheel drive, which was received as a gift, to the lone bidder who won the auction last week.

Incidentally, the auction was announced on last Saturday and the base price was also fixed as Rs 15 lakh and when the auction commenced, there was only one bidder Amal Mohammed Ali whose agent Subhash Panicker had come for the auction.

Panicker put his bid at Rs 15,10,000 and with none else registered for the auction, it was won by Ali.

Then arose a confusion as to what if the price was less and the president of the Temple board K.V. Mohandas said the final decision will be made by the director of the board and on Tuesday it was decided to hand over the vehicle to Ali.

Incidentally when Mohandas said the board has to decide, Panicker threatened legal action, if his principal failed to get the vehicle.

The brand new red colour Thar was handed over to the management of the temple last month. Even as initially, Mohandas, said they might use the vehicle for their needs, but it was later decided to put it up for auction.

Amal, a businessman in Bahrain, wanted to gift this ‘God’s vehicle’ to his son who turned 21 and the agent had come willing to bid a maximum of Rs 21 lakh.

Incidentally after the auction was done and it became big news, the temple board received numerous enquiries if the auction could be held online but by then it was too late as it was already done with Panicker threatening legal action.