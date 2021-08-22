Spread the love



















Finance Minister to launch National Monetisation Pipeline on Monday



New Delhi: Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman will launch the National Monetisation Pipeline on Monday at New Delhi.

The National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) comprises a four-year pipeline of the Central Government’s brownfield infrastructure assets. Besides providing visibility to investors, NMP will also serve as a medium-term roadmap for the Asset Monetisation initiative of the government, said an official statement.

The Union Budget 2021-22 laid a lot of emphasis on Asset Monetisation as a means to raise innovative and alternative financing for infrastructure and included a number of key announcements.

Further, the National Monetisation Pipeline book will be released in the presence of Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog, Rajiv Kumar, CEO, Amitabh Kant, and secretaries of relevant ministries whose assets constitute the monetisation pipeline.

Presenting the Union Budget for 2021-22 in February, the Finance Minister noted that monetising operating public infrastructure assets is a very important financing option for new infrastructure construction.

She had also announced that an asset monetisation dashboard will also be created for tracking the progress and to provide visibility to investors.

