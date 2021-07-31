Spread the love



















Financer found Murdered inside Office at Kundapur

Kundapur: A 33-year-old financer was found murdered in his office at Kalavara under the Kundapur Rural police station limits here on July 30.

The deceased has been identified as Ajendra Shetty (33), a resident of Yadadi Mathyadi near Kundapur.

According to the police, Ajendra Shetty and his friend Anup were running a Finance business at Kalavara. On July 30 night when Ajendra did not come home after work, his family members tried to contact him to know the reason for the delay in coming home but there was no response from him. The family members then informed his friends that Ajendra was not responding to their call and the friends immediately rushed to the office where he was found murdered. Ajendra was assaulted with a sharp weapon on his neck and face.

Sources said that there was a misunderstanding between Anup and Ajendra Shetty regarding financial matters. On July 30, both were in the office till 8:30 pm. After sometimes Anup’s mobile was also switched off.

The exact reason for the murder is yet to be ascertained. A case has been registered in the Kundapur Rural Police Station.

