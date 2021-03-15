Spread the love



















Financial Crunch Delays DC Office Construction in Padil-Completion Cost May Exceed Rs 50 Cr

Mangaluru: The New Deputy Commissioner’s Office Complex, at Padil, Mangaluru near to Forest Department, which had started its construction on 9 February 2018, where the 2.3 lakh square foot three-storey building being built on 5.8 acres, and which was suppose to be inaugurated in September- December 2019, will now be delayed by few more months, due to financial crunch. Due to the pandemic, the release of grants has been delayed and once the funds are released the works will be completed.

The building will accommodate 38 departments and offices of MLAs and MP. A huge hall will be located on the ground floor which can accommodate 400 people. Parking facility for about 50 cars and over a hundred two-wheelers have been made. Also about 70 cars can be parked around the structure. The complex will also have a bank, ATM, canteen, post office and police outpost.

Sources reveal that the construction was initially planned at an estimated cost of Rs 41 crore, but the actual cost may cross Rs 55 crore. After thorough inspection of the ongoing construction work, though the project was started in 2018, it suffered a financial deadlock due to the farm loan waiver, and the flood that resulted in huge losses in the state. Later, the cost of construction increased due to the hike in price of materials. Then came the Coronavirus pandemic, which once again delayed the release of funds. Once the government releases funds, work will be expedited at the earliest. In the three years after the construction started, only 80 -90 per cent of work has been completed, with civil work expected to be completed in about two-three months, as per the contractor at the site. Then the electrical, sanitization and works might take about seven months.

Though the site for the construction of the DC’s office complex was identified in 2014, the project could not be taken up due to litigation related to the forest department. It is learnt that the government has released the initial grant of Rs 30 crore. The remaining Rs 11 crore has to be released by various departments like health, labour, minor irrigation etc which will have offices in this complex. These departments are delaying the release of funds citing various reasons. The remaining amount has to be paid by the government. The government also has to give permission for some changes in the structural designs.



