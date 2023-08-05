Financial desperation pushes man to join thieves in a bid to fund sisters’ weddings

In the grip of financial desperation, a 25-year-old found himself burdened with the daunting task of arranging funds for his two sisters’ impending weddings.



Overwhelmed by the pressure, he made a fateful decision and joined a group of thieves with the aim of stealing gold, which he believed would help fulfill his family’s dreams within a couple of months.

Blinded by his dire circumstances, the man, Mohd Asad, failed to foresee the grave consequences of his actions.

Driven by a desperate need to make ends meet and witness his sisters’ happy unions, he devised a plan to steal valuables, hoping it would be the solution they desperately needed.

The unfolding of this intriguing situation caught the attention of law enforcement when police received a police control room (PCR) call on July 31, alerting them to a reported jewelry theft.

According to a senior police official, they recorded a statement from the complainant detailing the incident where he had taken gold jewelry from Kinari Bazar, Kotwali and was en route to East of Kailash when his jewelry got stolen from his bag.

In response to the complaint, the police promptly registered a case and initiated an investigation.

“We deployed local sources and meticulously analysed footage from approximately 150 CCTV cameras, leading to the identification of the suspects. Subsequently, a raid was carried out, resulting in the apprehension of three individuals named Aman, Vikki, and Asad,” said the official.

During the interrogation, the accused Mohd. Asad confessed that he hails from a financially struggling family, and his two sisters’ weddings were scheduled for November.

“He revealed that due to his lack of funds, he felt compelled to seek help from a gang leader and ultimately joined the gang of thieves,” said the official.

While Aman and Vikki had a history of being involved in multiple cases, it was found that the accused Asad had no prior criminal involvement.

