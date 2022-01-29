Fintech Centre of Excellence at Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management

Mangaluru: Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management and Finsight (Financial Insight Venture Pvt Ltd, Bengaluru) inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to set up a Fintech Centre of Excellence at Sahyadri College of Engineering and Management, Mangaluru. This Memorandum of Understanding strives to provide Academic, Research, Internship and Placement opportunities to faculty and students of Sahyadri. The fundamental goal of this memorandum is to encourage youth creativity and progress while also helping students enhance their talents. The MoU aims to develop a talent pool in the region outside of Bengaluru.

Dr Manjappa Sarathi, – Director – R&D, Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management welcomed the gathering by appreciating the opportunity given by the college for students and how industry collaboration will help the students to enhance their skills, knowledge to learn as well as to earn.

Mr Uday Birje, Co-Founder and Director of ThinkStreet Technologies, provided an overview of the MoU and introduced the Finsight Team which comprises members from industries with varied experience. He informed that this is Karnataka’s first Fintech Institute collaboration. He described leadership not in terms of titles, but rather in terms of how accountable one can be to the customers, employees, and stakeholders. He also stressed the importance of reaching out to people and developing the ecosystem through networking.

Mr Suryanarayanan A, Independent Consultant to start-ups spoke on the different opportunities in the Fintech field and shared his thoughts on how to build networks, citing examples of how they were able to raise money for many of the Start-Ups with a sustainable business model.

Mr Manjunath Bhandary, Chairman of Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management shared his vision on the memorandum. He emphasized, using the example of seawater being transformed into drinking water, that professors are the link between the company and students, and that it is their first job to reach out to them and teach them about the start-ups. The education system is becoming more diluted, and many disciplines of engineering are closing. The offline mode may become permanently online in the future, so the future may be unpredictable, and we must prepare well in advance by taking advantage of opportunities provided by the institute.

Mr Manjunath Bhandary and Mr Ajit Aranha signed the MoU for Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management and Finsight Ventures respectively. Co-Founders of Finsight Ventures, Mr Ajit Aranha, Mr Deepak Naragund and Mr Roshan Mundhra presented the business model of Finsight Ventures to the audience and opportunities in store for the students and faculty members of Sahyadri.

Prof. S S Balakrishna, Vice Principal of Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management delivered the vote of thanks and the event was compered by Ms Rashmi Bhandary, Dean Placement & Training.