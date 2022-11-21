FIR against 5 doctors for death of patient due to negligence during pandemic

Noida: The Pandemic Public Grievances Committee has registered a case of negligence against 5 doctors of Yatharth hospital in police station phase-2 of Noida.

The committee was constituted to probe and get the complaints registered regarding negligence by hospitals during the pandemic.

The FIR has been lodged by the Deputy CMO of the Health Department against Dr Hemant, Dr Danish, Dr Imran, Dr Sanjay and Dr Mayank Saxena. They have been accused of not giving the Remdesivir injection to the patient at the crucial time, leading to his death.

According to sources, the deceased, Dipanshu Sharma, son of Pradeep Kumar Sharma, was a resident of Ghaziabad. He was admitted to Yatharth hospital when his health deteriorated.

The victim’s father filed an application in the committee after his son’s death.

An inquiry committee was constituted in the matter with Deputy CMO Dr Tikam Singh and Physician Dr Hari Mohan Garg as the investigating officers.

The report, jointly submitted by the officers on October 18, 2022 revealed that the Remdesivir injection was not administered on time to the patient by the doctors.