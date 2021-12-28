FIR against agitating resident doctors in Delhi



ArrayNew Delhi: An FIR has been filed against the resident doctors protesting for the past 11 days to expedite the counselling of NEET-PG 2021 qualifiers.

According to sources, the FIR was lodged against the agitating doctors for rioting, causing obstruction in duty of police personnel and damaging public property.

A protest march was held by the resident doctors on Monday towards the Supreme Court, however, they were stopped mid way by the Delhi Police. As the doctors were not allowed to continue their march, they surrendered their apron on the road to register the protest. The doctors alleged they were thrashed and dragged during their march to the top court.

The police said that seven of their personnel were injured during the chaos. It also said that two buses were damaged at that time.

“We detained 12 doctors but later released them in an hour,”Additional DCP (Central district) Rohit Meena told IANS.

Later in the day on Monday, the resident doctors called for total shutdown of medical services in Delhi hospitals after the police action against them.

Calling it a “black day” in the history of the medical fraternity, the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) said there will be a complete shutdown of all healthcare institutions today onwards. “We strongly condemn this brutality and demand immediate release of our FORDA representatives and resident doctors,” it said.

The doctors termed it a “black day” in the history of the Medical fraternity of the nation. “Resident doctors, the so-called ‘Corona Warriors’, protesting peacefully to expedite NEET PG Counselling 2021 in Delhi were brutally thrashed, dragged & detained by the cops. The medical fraternity of the nation must condemn this act in strongest words & come forward in support. We urge all State RDAs of the nation to join the agitation! We all stand united in this fight against injustice,” the statement read.

The doctors further intensified their agitation and planned to take out a march towards Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya’s residence. However, they were stopped on the way and taken to Sarojini Nagar Police Station.

RML Hospital RDA General Secretary Dr Survesh Pandey told IANS that they were detained at the Sarojini Nagar Police Station while on the way to the Health Minister’s residence but released in the late night.

The police, however, denied the doctor’s version and said no one was detained later in the evening.