FIR against former Bihar MLA for flouting Covid norms



Hajipur (Bihar): An FIR has been registered agains the former MLA Munna Shukla and his wife Annu Shukla for flouting Covid norms after an alleged video of both of them has gone viral where they are seen flouting all Covid protocols at one of their family functions.

Munna Shukla is a strongman-turned politician from Bihar’s Vaishali district. His wife is also a former MLA.

Hundreds of people attended Munna Shukla’s family event with Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh giving a scintillating dance performance. After the video of the event went viral on social media, the police took cognizance and lodged an FIR against Munna Shukla at the Lalganj police station.

In the alleged video, people are seen flouting the Covid-19 protocols while the former Vaishali MLA’s bodyguard is also seen indulging in celebratory firing.

According to the police, the ‘Upanayana’ ceremony of Munna Shukla’s nephew was held in Khanjahachak village of Lalganj block on Friday. A cultural programme was organised during the night. Later, the video of the cultural event went viral on social media.

Hajipur Sub-Divisional Police official, Raghav Dayal, on Sunday said an FIR has been lodged at the Lalganj police station on behalf of the statement of C.B. Shukla, the Lalganj station in-charge, against the ex-MLA Munna Shukla, his wife Annu Shukla, Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh’s bodyguard Amit Kumar and five other persons. 300 unknown people have also been named in the FIR.