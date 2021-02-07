Spread the love



















FIR Against Jagadish Adhikari for Remarks on Koti-Chennaya and Billava community

Mangaluru: A FIR has been registered against BJP DK district vice president Jagadish Adhikari for his derogatory remarks on Koti-Chennaya and the Billava Community at the Moodbidri Police station on February 8.

during the Nemotsava programme held recently at Valpady Jagadish Adhikari had insulted the legendary Heroes of Tulunadu Koti-Chennaya and the Billava community. He had also spoken lightly about Janardhan Poojary. As soon as the remarks of Adhikari went viral on the Social Media, people from Billava community forgetting party differences raised their objections and demanded Jagadish Adhikari to apologise.

On February 8, The President of Bramashri Gurunarayana Swamy Seva Sanga, Raju P K filed a complaint in the Moodbidri Police station against Jagadish Adhikari.

The Moodbidri police have registered an FIR under section 295(A), 505 IPC for abusing the Cultural idols of South Kanara Koti-Chennaiyya. Insulting the Billava Community and provoking the breach of peace.