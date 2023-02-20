FIR against K’taka Cong leader for forcibly confining son-in-law in mental hospital

The Karnataka Police have lodged an FIR against a Congress leader and her family members on charges of abduction, attempt to portray her son-in-law as a madman and forcibly confining him in a mental hospital, police said on Monday.



The FIR was lodged in the Puttenahalli police station in Bengaluru against Congress leader from Dakshina Kannada district, Divya Prabha and five other family members.

The complaint has been lodged by Divya Prabha’s son-in-law Naveen M. Gowda, a resident of Bellare near Sullia in Dakshina Kannada district. Naveen has made his wife Spandana, her family members Parashuram, Sparshita, Mahadeva Gowda and the doctors of a private hospital the accused.

According to police, Naveen had married Spandana in 2019. By 2022, the couple developed differences and both families tired to sort out differences on many occasions. Naveen claimed that he distanced himself from his wife after finding out indecent chats on her mobile.

The complainant alleged that the accused persons barged into his house on December 19, 2022, tied up his hands and legs and dumped him in an ambulance. They allegedly got him admitted to a private hospital in J.P. Nagar and in collusion with the doctors, projected him as the mentally-retarded person.

They kept him in illegal custody and administered treatment for mental illness forcefully. When Naveen resisted these attempts, the accused assaulted him in the hospital and projected that he is willing to undergo treatment.

Complainant also claimed that the accused forced him to give his signatures. After he refused, the accused created fake documents and carried his fake signatures.

Habeas Corpus’ petition was filed in the High Court in this connection and Naveen was released from the hospital on December 22, 2022.

Naveen had urged to initiate action against the accused. The police have taken up the investigation.

