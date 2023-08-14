FIR filed against actor Upendra under Atrocities Act

Bengaluru: A second FIR has been filed against Kannada film star Upendra for his allegedly casteist comment against Dalit community during a live chat show on social media .

Byrappa Harish Kumar, State president of Karnataka Ranadhira Pad, has filed a complaint with Halasuru Gate police amidst high drama on Sunday.

While the police maintained that an FIR has already been filed, Kumar was adamant and insisted that he needed to file a case against him.

Based on his complaint the police charged Upendra under SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities ) Act and also for circulating statement to create enmity and hatred, promoting enmity between different groups on the ground of religion or race and deliberate and malacious act to outrage religious feeling.

This is the second FIR against Upendra after Madhusudhan K.N., assistant director of Social Welfare Department, filed a complaint against Upendra with C.K. Acchukattu police under the SC and ST (Atrocities Prevention) Act.

Speaking about people who spread negativity and criticise online, Upendra said: “Ooru enda mele holageri idde irutte” (there will be a Dalit hamlet in every village).

Soon after, Upendra apologised for his remark and removed the said video where he had made those remarks.

“While speaking live on social media, I mistakenly used a Kannada proverb that has hurt the sentiments of many. So, I have deleted the video immediately and I apologise for the same,” he posted on social media.

