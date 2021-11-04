Spread the love



















FIR Filed against Karkala BD Leader for Kidnapping Activist’s Wife

Moodbidri: A case of kidnap was filed against the Bajrang Dal leader at the Moodbidri police station, here on November 4.

According to the complaint, BD Zonal convener of Bajagoli Sandeep Acharya has kidnapped BD activist Harish’s wife recently. The woman had gone to her mother’s house with her two-year-old child when Sandeep Acharya kidnapped her. In this connection, a case was filed by the victim’s brother in the Moodbidri police station.

Based on the complaint, the Police have traced the woman and the accused. The woman has been sent to the Prajna Counselling Center, Mangaluru.

The Moodbidri Police are investigating the case.

Like this: Like Loading...