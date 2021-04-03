Spread the love



















FIR Filed against Man for Harassing Woman and Boy

Mangaluru: A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed by Mangalore South Police Station on 24th March 2021 against Yadushreshta Timmayya Shetty for allegedly harassing a woman and her son.

The complainant Margaret Rose Anchan, a resident of Attavar in the city, has stated in her complaint that the accused barged into her flat at Attavar in her absence at about 5:50 pm on 23 March 2021 and threatened her 16-year-old minor son who was alone at home at the time. He demanded to get her mobile number from her son and also threatened the apartment security guard.

The complainant has declared in the FIR that she was a director of Kusuma Bhandary Constructions Pvt. Ltd., from 15 March 2018 and had resigned from the directorship on 19th March 2021 due to her husband’s ill health. She has alleged that the accused was involved in a case before the Mumbai High Court, regarding company matters with Suresh Bhandary, who was formerly a director of the same company. Hence the accused had resorted to the act with the motive of keeping her away from the company, she has alleged.