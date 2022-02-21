FIR Filed Against “Mangalore Muslims” FB Page for Posting Inciting Comments

Mangaluru: The CEN police have filed a case against the Mangalore Muslims Facebook page for posting inciting comments on the murder of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha in Shivamogga, on February 21.

According to the complaint filed by the Social Media Cell of Police Commissioner’s office, on February 21, the head constable on duty noticed inciting comments on the murder of 23-year-old Bajrang Dal activist Harsha in Shivamogga on the ‘Mangalore Muslims’ Facebook page and personal blog on social media. It was mentioned that one who was murdered in Shivamogga on February 20 was a stray dog who had insulted the Prophet in 2015. Those who insult the Prophet will not prosper. The Mangalore Muslims have not forgotten Ajith Hanumakkanavar who had also insulted the Prophet. The Mangalore Muslims have provided information to the police department and the government about the murder of BD activist Harsha in Shivamogga.

The ‘Mangalore Muslims’ Facebook page is involved in creating enmity between Hindus and Muslims and their organizations. The ‘Mangalore Muslims’ page is trying to create communal disturbance in the society by posting objectionable and inciting posts targetting Hindus. The comments from the ‘Mangalore Muslims’ page, have been shared by Mohammed Shafiq on other groups leading to further mistrust between the communities.

In this connection, an FIR has been registered under the INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY ACT 2008 section 66(C), 66(D) and IPC 1860 U/s-153A,505(1)(B),505(1) (C) and 507.