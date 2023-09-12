FIR has been filed against Planning and Statistics Minister D. Sudhakar

Bengaluru: The Yelahanka police have registered an FIR against Planning and Statistics Minister D. Sudhakar among three others for allegedly encroaching a piece of land forcibly.

Based on the complaint on Sunday, the police have charged Sudhakar and others under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Prevention of Atrocities Act and also under sections 427 (mischief to cause loss or damage), 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (roiting), 447 (criminal trespass) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt).

Sudhakar, who is said to be a partner in a real estate company, had allegedly encroached upon a piece of land belonging to Subbamma and allegedly assaulted her daughter when she objected, said police sources.

Even though there was a case pending before the court over the dispute of the land, the accused allegedly barged into her property demolished the house and assaulted the family members. The accused also abused the victim’s family using her caste identity, the complainant has alleged.

The victim also approached the Social Welfare Department seeking help before approaching the police to file a complaint.

Like this: Like Loading...