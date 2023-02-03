FIR registered against K’taka man for marrying minor

An FIR was registered on Friday in Karnataka’s Hubballi city against a man for marrying a 17-year-old minor girl, police said.

According to the authorities, the accused Hanumanta Uppara is a father of three children and he married the girl by luring her with money.

The marriage took place at the Idakal Padeppa temple in Ramdurg taluk of Belagavi.

A Child Welfare Officer has lodged a complaint under the Child Marriage Prohibition Act.

The police said that Uppara’s first wife Nethra has also lodged a separate complaint against him in this regard.

Child marriages are rampant in north Karnataka districts.

The poor conditions of people are forcing them to get their daughters married at an early age.

The region also comprises most backward districts in the state.

