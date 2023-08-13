FIR Registered against Web portal for spreading False Information in Sullia incident

Mangaluru: The Sullia police registered an FIR on August 13, against a web portal for spreading false information in regard to an incident in Sullia.

According to the police, three months ago, Mohammed Jalil (32), had taken a Rubber plantation on lease in Sullia. On August 12, Jalil came to inspect the rubber plantation and was on the way to Madikeri accompanied by a woman in his car. After dropping off the woman in Sullia, while Jalil was on his way to Thodikana, a group of five youths waylaid Jalil with their car and Two-wheeler. The group then also used foul language, issued life threats and assaulted Jalil.

During the time of the assault, Jalil heard the names of three youths as Latish Gundya, Varshith and Punith. Jalil filed a complaint at the Sullia Police Station.

Based on the complaint, the Sullia police registered a case under sections 143, 147, 341, 323, 504, 506, 153(A) and 149 IPC.

The police in the process of investigating the case arrested Punith from Sonangeri, Sullia. The search is on for the other four accused.

In this connection, an FIR was registered against the web portal in Sullia for spreading false and misleading news.

