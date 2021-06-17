Spread the love



















Fire at AIIMS, 22 fire tenders at spot



New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Wednesday night, following which 22 fire tenders were rushed to douse the blaze, fire officials said.

A fire official said that a call was received at 10.32 p.m. reporting a fire at the ninth floor of the hospital block near gate number two.

“Twenty two fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the flames,” the official said.

Asked about the cause of the blaze, the official said it is too early to assess the reason.

