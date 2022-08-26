Fire at marriage venue kills five in UP’s Moradabad



Moradabad: Five persons were killed after a fire broke out in a three-storey building in Moradabad district.

The fire broke out at a wedding venue in the city on Thursday night.

Two women and three children were among those who lost their lives.

Following the incident, five fire tenders rushed to the spot and soon the blaze was brought under control. The onlookers helped rescue seven people from the fire.

The fire was reportedly caused due to a short circuit.

Further details are awaited.

