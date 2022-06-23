Fire at plastic factory in Bawana

New Delhi: A major fire broke out at a plastic factory in Bawana area of Outer North Delhi on Wednesday morning.

According to the fire department, they received a call regarding the incident at around 5.35 a.m.

Six fire tenders were rushed to the site to douse the fire.

“Since plastic catches fire quickly, it is taking time to bring the fire under control,” said a fire official.

The fire officials were being assisted by the police.

Further details are awaited.