Fire breaks out at ACE Food Factory in Yeyyadi

Mangaluru: A major fire broke out at a food factory in Industrial Area, Yeyyadi here, on January 5.

According to sources on January 5, at around 4:45 pm, a fire broke out at the ACE food factory in Yeyyadi and spread to the entire factory.

As soon as the fire department in Kadri got the information, they rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control.

An electrical short circuit is said to be the cause for the fire.