Fire breaks out at candle making Unit in Attur Basilica

Karkala: Fire broke out in a candle-making unit in St Lawrence Minor Basilica, Attur Karkala here on March 22.

According to sources, the incident happened on Wednesday afternoon when the workers had gone for lunch. When the workers returned, they saw the smoke coming from inside the unit and immediately informed the Fire service of Karkala. The Fire tender team rushed to the spot and doused the fire. The candle making unit was totally damaged in the fire. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Every day thousands of devotees visit the St Lawrence Basilica in Attur and offer candles. The Basilica management has been making candles on church premises for many years.

Like this: Like Loading...