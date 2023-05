Fire Breaks out at Karavali Sports Shop in Surathkal

Mangaluru: A fire broke out at the Karavali Sports shop near Surathkal Service Bus stand here on May 13.

The fire broke out at 3:30 pm at the Karavali Sports shop. The reason for the fire is not yet known.

Three fire tenders from MRPL arrived at the spot and assisted the state fire services in dousing the fire.

