Fire Breaks Out at Restaurant in Manipal

Manipal: Property worth lakhs of Rupees was gutted due to a fire mishap at a restaurant on Sunday, June 4, at Eshwaranagara, Manipal.

As per the reports, the fire broke out in the hotel in the evening. The fire that broke out in the kitchen engulfed the whole restaurant.

The fire service personnel reached the spot and doused the fire.

The reason for the fire is yet to be known.