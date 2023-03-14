Fire breaks out in Mumbai wood godown, no casualties

Mumbai: In the third incident in 24 hours, a major fire engulfed a bamboo storage godown near the Dahisar Toll Post in north west Mumbai, here on Tuesday, the BMC Disaster Control said.

The blaze broke out in an open space where a large stock of bamboo was stored in the Tare Compound, and there are no reports of any casualties so far.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade despatched three fire-tenders and other agencies also rushed to help battle the conflagration which was stated to be confined within the godown premises. The cause of the fire is not known.

This is the third major fire incident reported from the Mumbai suburbs in the past 24 hours that has kept the authorities on toes.

On Monday morning, a massive fire gutted a furniture warehouse and several adjoining shops in the famed Jogeshwari furniture market rendering many artisans and workers jobless.

Monday evening, nearly 3,000 huts were gutted and thousands of people rendered homeless when a huge fire triggered by a domestic gas cylinder explosion ravaged the Appapada slums in Anand Nagar, Malad east.

As the flames spread, another over a dozen more gas cylinders burst in the blaze that claimed the life of a 50-year-old man, Hasan Mallappa, whose charred remains were retrieved late Monday night, said the BMC Disaster Control.

