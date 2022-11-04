Fire destroys 40 houses in central Myanmar

At least 40 houses were destroyed by a fire in central Myanmar’s Mandalay region, local rescue organisations said.



No fatalities were reported due to the blaze, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the rescue groups.

The fire broke out at around 5:00 p.m. local time on Thursday at Gan Village of Chanmyathazi township in Mandalay region, Myanmar Fire Services Department said.

The department said the fire was extinguished at around 6:14 p.m. local time.



