Fire erupts in Tehran oil refinery

Tehran: A huge fire broke out in the Shahid Tondguyan Oil Refinery in Tehran, local media reported.

“One of the liquid gas transmitting lines in Tehran refinery has been damaged… But apparently there is no serious risk,” Masour Darajati, the managing director of Tehran crisis management team told state TV on Wednesday night.

Firefighters have been dispatched to the area to contain the fire, said Darajati.

The Emergency Center of Tehran announced that so far no one has been injured in the incident, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, the public relations of the Shahid Tondguyan Oil Refinery dismissed the possibility of sabotage act.

Local media published pictures of thick smoke from the blaze which was visible from other parts of the city.

