Fire erupts in Udyan Express after reaching B’luru railway station, no casualties

After about two hours into its arrival at the Kranthiveera Sangolli Rayanna (KSR) train station in Bengaluru, a fire erupted on board the Udyan Express on Saturday, railway officials said.



Bengaluru: After about two hours into its arrival at the Kranthiveera Sangolli Rayanna (KSR) train station in Bengaluru, a fire erupted on board the Udyan Express on Saturday, railway officials said.

An official communication from the South-Western Railway said the train had arrived at the station at about 5.45 a.m. on platform number three.

At around 7.10 a.m., smoke was detected in B1 and B2 coaches, and the fire brigade was immediately informed.

The fire service personnel brigade arrived by 7.35 a.m. and extinguished the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, the South-Western Railway said adding that there were no reports of any casualties or injuries.

All passengers had deboarded by the time of the incident and the two coaches were empty, it added.

Additional details are awaited.

Like this: Like Loading...