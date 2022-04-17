Fire Fighter Killed in Accident- Learning Husband’s Death Wife Kills herself & Toddler Son

Mangaluru: As per police reports , a 36-year-old driver working in Fire and Emergency Services in Managluru died on the spot after an XUV 500 ran over him on NH-66 in Kuntikana in the City on Saturday, 16 April around 9 pm

The deceased has been identified as Gangadhara B Kammara, who was crossing the road near Kuntikana when the speeding SUV hit him, as a result Ganghadar died on the spot.. The SUV was plying from Bengaluru towards Kundapur. A case has been registered at the traffic east police station.

Having learnt about her husband’s death in the tragic accident that night at 10 pm, Gangadhar’s wife Shruthi , aged 30, at that time who was in her brother’s house in Lingasugur of Raichur district took extreme measures., by killing herself and also her six months old son Abhiram and also ended her life by committing suicide.

This case has been reported from Lingasoor police station, and police are investigating .