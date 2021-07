Spread the love



















Fire in Delhi’s Tikri market, no casualty



New Delhi: A missive fire was reported in Delhi’s Tikri area on Sunday night, a fire service official said.

The fire official said the blaze broke at the PVC (polyvinyl chloride) market in Tikri. “Fire is mainly in the open area of a warehouse spread over a large area,” the official said.

A total of 36 fire tenders have been rushed to the area. No casualties were reported yet, the officer added.

