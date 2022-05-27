Fire official in CBI net



New Delhi: The CBI on Friday claimed to have arrested a Station Fire Officer in Chandigarh for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 from a man.

A case was registered against Surjit Singh, the station fire officer following a complaint.

The complainant alleged that he had applied for Fire Safety Certificate on April 25 for an SCO situated in Sector-36D, Chandigarh on behalf of his client after getting authorisation.

After four to five inspections of site, the accused did not submit his report of fire safety to Chief Fire Officer and due to which no certificate was issued.

“When the complainant requested him to submit his report to CFO, the accused allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 30,000 for it. The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 30,000,” said a senior CBI official.

Searches were conducted at residential and office premises of the accused which led to recovery of certain documents.

The arrested accused will be produced before the Competent Court at Chandigarh later in the day.