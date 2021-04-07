Spread the love



















Firemen Rescue a Pigeon Stuck in a Slushy Vacant Construction Site on M G Road

Mangaluru: We have heard stories in the past about stray animals like Dogs, Cats, Pythons, Snakes, etc rescued by animal activists and firemen, but here is a unique story where five fire personnel from the Fire Department in Pandeshwar rushed to the spot after a call was made to them by Sashidhar Shetty of National Environment Care Federation (NECF), Mangaluru after he noticed a bird struggling to get out from the slush spot. “I made a call to the fire department at 12 noon, and within 15 minutes the fire personnel arrived at the spot, and rescued the pigeon. I am very grateful to these saviours for saving the life of a bird”, said Shetty speaking to Team Mangalorean.

The incident took place in the vast vacant construction site where work has stopped for years, and now the entire area is ridden with wild grass and has become slushy with stagnant water. That place is right opposite T M A Pai Convention centre on M G Road in the City. The firemen wading through the wild grass in that slush reached the spot where the bird was stuck and rescued it, and handed it over to Animal Rescuer Tauseef Ahmed, who took it to his home for further care. This shows the determined service of our local fire crew, who not only rescue human beings from fire mishaps or drowning but also were quick in rescuing a SINGLE helpless bird, struggling to survive, probably for days. Kudos to the brave and committed Firemen!

Yes, Pigeons—you either love them or hate them. I personally think they are super cute. Have you ever watched a pigeon walking down the street or a bunch of them wandering on your rooftop or buildings? They look like they’re wearing little knickers, they are adorable! The next time you come across an injured pigeon or a pigeon stuck in a pond or wet field and needs help. please think twice about helping it. Before you intervene, you must make sure that your help is really necessary. If it becomes clear that you are the pigeon’s only hope, make sure your response doesn’t make the situation worse.

Here are a few tips given by a vet where he said, “When you see an injured pigeon or any bird, pick up the bird and place it in a box or cage. Place the cage in a warm, dark area to calm the bird, which is probably very scared and in pain. Prepare an electrolyte solution: Warm a cup of water, add a pinch of salt and sugar and stir to dissolve. When the water is lukewarm, pour it into a deep cup, and offer it to the bird. Pigeons drink water by sucking, using their beaks like a straw.

Don’t try to feed it at this time. It needs to be rehydrated first”.

“If you have a warming pad, place it in the cage or box. Place an old towel over the warming pad and set it on low. Check the pigeon for obvious signs of injury: drooping wing, blood, visible cuts. If the bird is drinking and seems to be doing okay, you can provide seeds if you have them. Pigeons love safflower seeds and unpopped popcorn. If the bird is not eating, it will need immediate help. Pigeons have high metabolism and need to eat often. Contact the closest animal control dept or an Animal Care Trust. A pigeon with a broken wing is usually unable to fly. Sometimes the wing is drooping or dragging. Occasionally there is blood or a protruding bone. Maybe the pigeon was clipped by a vehicle, had a close encounter with a cat, or high winds threw it against the side of a building. In some cases, a veterinarian can repair the wing, but oftentimes the pigeon will be handicapped for life”, added the vet..

“Sometimes you’ll often see pigeons with mangled feet. They often get tangled in fishing wire or other loose strings. This is very dangerous for the pigeon because it can cut the circulation to the foot and cause infection. in that case, contact the animal control dept or an Animal Trust. They will assist you in finding a vet and getting medicine or connect you with a rehabber in your area who can walk you through saving the bird’s life. Unfortunately, pigeons fall victim to many misconceptions and misinformation. Many believe, for instance, that pigeons carry diseases that are communicable to humans. This is simply untrue. Tending a baby bird is not an easy task. Like any newborn, a baby pigeon will need a lot of help. Don’t immediately pick up the bird and assume that you can figure out what to do. It’s best for the bird if you enlist the help of experts. What If the Pigeon Dies? Don’t be discouraged if you take a pigeon into your care, but you’re unable to save the bird’s life. Not all pigeons can be saved. You did your best by providing the pigeon with a safe, warm place”, added the Vet.

Team Mangalorean extends heartfelt thanks to the Pandeshwar Fire Brigade Team, Sashidhar Shetty of NECF and Animal Rescuer for their efforts in saving the life of the pigeon. Their service proves that just like saving a life of a human being, it is also important to save the life of an animal or a bird during an emergency. Thank You.