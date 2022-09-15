First Aid Training at St Aloysius ITI by Father Muller Nursing Department

Mangaluru: A first aid training program was conducted on September 14, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. at St. Aloysius Industrial Training Institute in collaboration with Father Muller College of Nursing Medical Surgical Nursing Department.

The program was commenced by a prayer service led by Junior Training Officer Vincent Mendonca. Vice Principal Alwyn Menezes welcomed the gathering. The program was inaugurated by lighting the lamp.

Fr John D’Souza SJ, Director of the institute, said that we should know what to do in case of emergency so that it will benefit everyone. Father Muller Hospital HoD Dr Sashikumar briefed the students as to what first aid is and why it should be done. Also, nursing department faculty Ms Sonia and Ms Marilyn demonstrated how to give first aid if a person has an accident, a fire, or bleeding from an injury.

Ms Ashwin and Ms Shruti explained how to give first aid in case of a heart attack, and how to give first aid if food gets stuck in the throat while eating. They also displayed video clips on first aid. The students were divided into four groups and were given practical demonstrations of First Aid.

The program was compered by Vice Principal Alwyn Menezes of the institute.

