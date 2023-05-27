First Allogenic bone marrow transplant done at Zulekha Yenepoya Institute of Oncology

Mangaluru: An Allogenic bone marrow transplant was done for the first time in Mangalore at the Zulekha Yenepoya Institute of Oncology under the expert leadership of renowned blood cancer specialist, Dr Rajesh Krishna.

Dr Indira Putran (Lab director), Dr Habib Rahaman(Medical Superintendant), Dr Vijaya Kumar (Vice Chancellor, Yenepoya University), Dr Rajesh Krishna (Haemato-oncologist), the Patient and Dr Moosaba (Principal, Yenepoya medical college).

A 40-year-old man from Bantwal was suffering from relapsed acute myeloid leukaemia. He was taken up for a transplant. He did not have a fully matched donor and hence a complicated procedure called a haploidentical transplant was done with stem cells collected from his brother. The donor also had a different blood group. The only complication was an infection from which the patient recovered and was discharged.

The procedure was performed by a skilled team led by Haemato-oncologist Dr Rajesh Krishna. He is an international expert having trained in London along with 15 years of United Kingdom experience. He returned from London to work at Zulekha Yenepoya Institute of Oncology as well as Yenepoya Speciality Hospitals where his services are available.

Dr Rajesh Krishna also pioneered the first lymphoma as well as paediatric stem cell transplant in the region.

