First batch of COVID-19 Vaccines Arrive in Udupi District

Udupi: The Udupi district has received the first batch of Covid vaccines on Thursday, January 14. The district has received 12000 doses of the vaccine.

Udupi Deputy commissioner G Jagadeesh received the vaccine at the DHO office in Ajjarkad. The vaccines had arrived from Mangaluru in a special vehicle.

Later speaking to the media, DC Jagadeesh said, “Vaccination for the frontline staff like medical teams, doctors and nurses will be given in the first phase and rest of the staff will be vaccinated in the next phase for which, six centres have been set up in the district. As of now, 22,230 names have been registered. In the second phase, the police personnel and municipal staff will be vaccinated”, he said.

ZP CEO Dr Naveen Bhat, DHO Dr Sudheerchandra Sooda, Nodel officers Dr Prashanth Bhat, Dr Rama and others were present.