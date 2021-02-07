Spread the love



















First Day of Novena in Preparation for The Feast of Relic of St Anthony held at St Anthony’s Ashram

Mangaluru: Fr Bonaventure Nazareth the Parish Priest of Our Lady of Miracles Church Milagres inaugurated the nine-day devotion in preparation for the feast of the Relic of St Anthony by hoisting St Anthony’s flag at Milagres Church. He then celebrated the Holy Mass and preached the homily.

After the Holy Mass, Fr Bonaventure made a special prayer for the children. This academic year has faced unforeseen problems due to Covid-19 because of which the students, parents and children are under stress. There are only a few more months to close the present academic year, which creates anxiety in the minds of students. Some students are writing the exam these days. Hence, Fr Nazareth said that we pray for the students that they may do well in their studies by God’s grace.

May God Almighty bless the children with good health and help them to have a bright future.

Fr Onil D’Souza, the director of the Ashram, conducted the Novena.

The Choir group from Holy Spirit Church, Bajal helped the congregation to participate in the devotion.