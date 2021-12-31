FIRST DK Chess & Carrom Tournament held in City as part of 75th Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

Mangaluru: Azad Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of progressive India and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements. This Mahotsav is dedicated to the people of India who have not only been instrumental in bringing India thus far in it’s evolutionary journey but also hold within them the power and potential to enable Prime Minister Modi’s vision of activating India 2.0, fuelled by the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav is an embodiment of all that is progressive about India’s socio-cultural, political and economic identity. The official journey of “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” commenced on 12th March, 2021 which started a 75 week countdown to our 75th anniversary of Independence and will end post a year on 15th August, 2023. Various cultural events including sports/games are planned during the Mahotsav.

And here in Mangaluru, for the FIRST time a CHESS and Carrom Tournament for Men & Women was held at the Mangala Indoor Stadium on 30 December 2021, where 20 mle and 10 women took part in the Chess tournament, and 28 in Single mens Carrom and six in single female Carrom, 10 in males double Carrom and six in doubles female category took part. The chief guest for the occasion was Ms Sandhya Achar-MCC area ward corporator, joined by Pradeep D’souza- Joint director Youth Empowerment & Sports-DK; Vinod Kumar- DK Youth Empowerment & Sports Assistant Officer; Balakrishna – Chief Referee for Chess Tournament; Stanly D’costa- Chief Referee for Carrom Tournament were on the dais.

The tournament was organized by DK District Administration, DK Zilla Panchayat, Mangaluru City Corporation, and DK Youth Empowerment & Sports Department. The programme began with a Nada Geethe, followed by welcome address by Pradeep D’souza, where he said, “Its nice to be back and get involved ourselves in sports/games activities, after a two-year break due to the pandemic. Sitting at home and doing nothing, amny had a very boring experience, and therefore to give some action to the sports activities we decided to have the First Chess and Carrom tournament. Apart from the academics, students should also take up outdoor or indoor games, for a healthy and better lifestyle, and such sorting activities will relieve you of stress and boredom. Even though the participants are less, we expect a good turnout in the next tournament”.

The tournament was inaugurated by lighting the lamp by all the dignitaries on the dais. In her inaugural address, Ms Sandhya Achar said, “It’s good to note that we are back on track to hold sports activities, and this is a very good initiative taken by the organizers. Indoor games like chess and carrom will keep you occupied rather than having a boring life at home. Sports keep a person healthy and fit, and it is advisable that everyone should spend a little time for outdoor or indoor sports/games activities. These indoor games like Chess and Carrom will bring your memory power. It is not about winning, but taking part in the tournament is important. If you lose this time, try to win the next time”.

In the chess tournament- in the men’s category , Prashanth won first place, Naveen Kamath-IInd and Vardhan-IIRd; in the women’s category- Swathi Bhat-Ist, Yashaswini-IInd and Suma Kote-IIIrd. In Carrom singles-Men’s category- Rajesh Kannan-Ist, Indesh-IInd, and Aboobaker Siddiq-IIrd. In the Women’s category-Jyothi Rani-Ist, Suma Kote-IInd and Lavanya-IIIrd.

In men’s Carrom doubles- Aboobakar Siddiq & Balasubramanya Padakannaya- Ist, Sudesh Prasad & Vinayak Naik-IInd, and Rajesh Kannan & Indesh-IIIrd. In Women’s Carrom doubles- Jyothi Rani & Lavanya-Ist, Juliet D’sa & Suma Kote-IInd and Preethi Bhat & Swathi Bhsat-IIIrd.

Vote of thanks was proposed by Vinod Kumar, and the event was meticulously compered by Dr Vasanth Kumar- DK Youth Empowerment & Sports Senior Athletic Coach.