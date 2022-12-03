First Edition of the Aloysius Premier League (APL) held at St Aloysius PU College



Mangaluru: The first edition of the Aloysius Premier League was held at St Aloysius PU College. A total of twenty teams took part in the event with 19 teams of students and one team representing the staff. The Rector of St Aloysius Institutions, Rev. Fr Melwin Pinto SJ Inaugurated the cricket league.

The tournament simulates the Indian Premier League for cricket where students bought players through an auction to build their franchises. The tournament started with the twenty teams being divided into 4 pools with each pool consisting of 5 teams. The top two teams from each pool advanced to the quarter-finals. The top four teams faced off in the semi-finals, with Dominators and Aloysian Bulls making their way to the finals.

The third-place match was won by The Doncasters, making Aviators led by Varun Raj settle for fourth. Aloysia Bulls emerged as the Champions of the first-ever edition of the Aloysian Premier League, with Dominators taking home the second place.

During the closing ceremony, Rev. Fr Clifford Sequeira SJ felicitated the winners of the tournament with trophies and cash prizes. Speaking on the occasion he lauded the initiative of the Sports Committee in organizing the cricket league. He felt that such platforms enable students to inculcate discipline, and teamwork and grow in life. Fr Clifford also conveyed that sports and academics are complementary and doing well in games helps in studies as well. Vice Principal Mr Muralikrishna GM, and Dean Dr Pradeep M were also present on the occasion.

Chetan from Aloysian Bulls was awarded the best batsman award, Ashvith from the Dominators was awarded the best bowler. Vansh was declared the Man of the Match in the final and also the player of the tournament.

Aloysia Bulls Team: Viral K, Swayam, Sohan Raj, Sohan, Chethan K, Akeel, Rashaad, Ramesh Shami , Darshan, M.Anan, Kiran, Deon and Sathvik.