First-ever International Cultural Jamboree: A Hotpot of Amalgamation Concludes

Moodbidri: The mass yoga program has been a massive hit among the students. 600 trainers from Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences have been training an estimated 48,000 odd students of Scouts and Guides for half an hour every day since 22 December here at the International Cultural Jamboree. Students practiced various asanas in the standing series, sitting series, breathing exercises, pranayama and meditation.

Followed by the final mass yoga session for 40,000 participants, Rev. Father Francis Xavier Gomes, administrator of Milagres Education Institutions and Principal of Milagres College addressed the gathered Scouts and Guides here at the final day of Bharat Scouts and Guides International Cultural Jamboree, saying, “You are going to confront the same society with a changed mentality because this International Cultural Jamboree has resulted in a metamorphosis in your thinking, dealing and your relationship.”

He spread the message of love and forgiveness among the students there. He strongly urged them to love themselves as it is a warding agent against self-destructive habits. “Let us all take a resolution today, to be a lover of peace, to live and to let others live. Let this be the tagline of your life”, he proclaimed.

“Remember you are not the same boy and girl of Scouts and Guides, but you will be the ambassador of love to embrace the lost, the least and the last of the society irrespective of caste, creed and communities”, he accentuated as his concluding remarks.

Moulana Haji Abdul Azeez, President of the Samastha Sunni Yuvajana Sangha, Dakshina Kannada and State General Secretary of the Samshul Ulema Darussalam Academy, addressed the audience, voicing his amazement at the magnitude of the crowd and complimented the event’s organisers for hosting a magnificent International Jamboree. Dr Mohan Alva received special admiration from Moulana Haji Abdul Azeez for turning Moodbidri into a place of education that is in tune with humanity.

Humanity is nothing more than a collection of diverse people. “O mankind! We created you from a man and a female, and We made you into nations and tribes that you might know one another”, he quoted from the Holy Qur’an. The fundamental tenet of Indian culture lies in the meaning of this verse. He quoted the Sanskrit verse, “ayaṃnijaḥparovetigaṇanālaghucetasāmudāracaritānāṃtuvasudhaivakuṭumbakam”.

He encouraged people to be human in humanity. He concluded his note by reminding the gathering that, “This life is to protect, to respect and for serving.”

Swastishree Charukeerthi Bhattaraka Panditacharya, Mahaswamy, Jainmatta Moodbidri, said that the sense organs in us maintain the balance of the body, likewise, we too must maintain that balance in our society. The Jain seer admired the efforts of Dr M. Mohan Alva who designed the last day’s events in a manner that exalts the audience of varied faiths.

“We saw fishes, and learnt to swim, we saw birds and learnt to run, but even though we are humans, we are yet to learn to be humane”, he remarked.

What we take from this Jamboree is love, brotherhood, and good conduct between one another, and this must be our way of life. He spoke about Sarva dharma samanvate and urged people to follow in the footsteps of various spiritual leaders and poets and spread the message of peace and love.

In the presence of Dr M Mohan Alva, District Commissioner, Bharat Scouts and Guide, Dakshina Kannada, the seven-day mega event came to a conclusion by lowering the flag and a declaration by P G R Sindhia, State Chief Commissioner, Bharat Scouts and Guides on the subject of the conclusion of the first-ever International Cultural Jamboree.