First-Ever Successful Cultivation of Indian Pompano in Karnataka Marks a Milestone for Coastal Communities

Udupi: In a remarkable achievement that heralds a new era for aquaculture in Karnataka, scientists at the Mangalore Regional Centre of ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute have successfully cultivated Indian Pompano (Trachinotus Mookalee) for the first time in the state.

The journey began in 2009-10 when researchers introduced cage culture to Karnataka’s coastal waters. Over the years, the technique gained popularity, with approximately 800-900 cages now installed in estuarine waters along the Karnataka coast.

The success of cage culture attracted financial support from the Department of Fisheries, the Government of Karnataka, the National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB) and other organizations, benefiting over 500 families engaged in the sector. Seabass, Red Snapper, and Snubnose Pompano are among the species successfully reared in cages for nearly a decade. Now, a significant milestone has been achieved as Indian Pompano, Trachinotus Mookalee, is being cultivated for the first time in Karnataka. The inaugural farming project took place in the Swarna estuary, Paduthonse village, Udupi district, under the Scheduled Caste Sub Plan program (SCSP), which focuses on promoting inclusive growth and livelihood opportunities for marginalized communities.

Beneficiaries of the SCSP program received comprehensive hands-on training on various aspects of cage culture, imparted through participatory methods. Indian Pompano seeds, measuring 2-3 cm, were procured from the marine finfish hatchery of the Vishakhapatnam Regional Centre of ICAR-CMFRI. In November 2022, 4,000 seeds, weighing an average of 3-4 g, were stocked in two fabricated cages in Paduthonse. The fingerlings were acclimatized to the local conditions before being released into the cages at a stocking density of 40-50 fish per cubic meter. The pompano fingerlings were fed pelleted floating feed (Skerting-Stella feed, Bheemavaram, Andhra Pradesh) twice a day, amounting to 5% of their body weight.

After a five-month grow-out period, the Indian Pompano was harvested in batches between the 2nd and 26th of June 2023. The average growth observed during this period was 400-450 g, resulting in a total harvest of 1,300 kg of pompano with an impressive survival rate of 90%. The beneficiaries sold the harvested fish locally, fetching prices ranging from Rs 450 to Rs 490 per kg. The total revenue generated by the beneficiaries amounted to Rs 6,10,000. With expenses totalling Rs 3,75,000, the net profit reached Rs 2,35,000 over the five months.

The successful cultivation of Indian Pompano in cages has not only provided an alternative livelihood option for SC families along the coastal region but also captured the interest of various local communities, including members of the SC and ST (Scheduled Tribe) categories. The successful cultivation of Indian Pompano (Trachinotus Mookalee) in coastal Karnataka has demonstrated its rapid growth rate, favourable market demand and ability to reach the preferred table size within a short period of 5-6 months. The research program, led by Dr A. P. Dineshbabu and his team of scientists, including Dr Sujitha Thomas, Dr Geetha Sasikumar, Dr Rajesh K M, and Dr Divya Viswambharan from the Mangalore Regional Centre of ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute, marks a significant breakthrough in the aquaculture industry of the region.

