‘First GARAGE, Then MARRIAGE’- Chief Guest at Inaugural of SAITI Students Council

‘First Open a GARAGE, Then MARRIAGE’- Chief Guest Vittal Nayak, a Teacher at Government Higher Primary school, Bolanthimogaru in Vitla at Inaugural of St Aloysius Industrial Training Institute Students Council 2022-23 and New Academic Year 2022-23, on Thursday, 15 September 2022 at 10.30 am in SAITI open-Air Auditorium.

And with 100% ADMISSIONS and 100% RESULTS last year, St Aloysius ITI has begun its Academic Year 2022-23 to its fullest extent trying to reach GREATER HEIGHTS, to become one of the BEST ITI in the nation or State.

Mangaluru: Quoting M D Arnold-“A Good Leader Leads The People From Above Them. A Great Leader Leads The People From Within Them”- Serving as a President of the Students’ Council in an institution is a privilege and honour bestowed upon you by fellow mates. When you are selected, your buddies have recognized your leadership skills and potential to manage the Council effectively.

Your tenure will offer many opportunities to learn new skills, enhance the experience of others and grow as a leader. By taking advantage of the many opportunities to learn and grow, your term can have personal and professional development benefits that will last a lifetime. All of the members of your Student Council are part of your team, and it is the President’s responsibility to guide members toward reaching the Council goals.

Having goals and making plans to achieve them are two key steps to being successful. Every Council member has his/her important role to fill, and by working together, your Council will be able to meet its full potential and serve a vital role in your College, maybe even community. To accommodate these facts, there is a great deal of latitude in how you choose to manage your Council as long as you follow the basic Council rules/standards. While the responsibilities of an individual association president/chairman may be demanding, he/she is able to share challenges, ideas and perspectives with fellow members.

They say that “Change in Leadership is Always Good and Better”, and it was time for a change in the Students’ Council of St Aloysius Industrial Training Institute (SAITI), Kodialbail, Mangaluru, which was long overdue since the Pandemic, was held on Thursday, 15 September 2022 at 10:30 am in SAITI open-Air Auditorium. Members on the dais were-Chief guest Vittal Nayak, a Teacher at Government Higher Primary school, Bolanthimogaru in Vitla; joined by Fr Melwin Pinto SJ-Rector of St Aloysius Institutions; Fr John D’Souza SJ- Director of SAITI; Roshan D’Souza-Principal; Alwyn Menezes- Vice Principal; Noel Lobo- Training Officer; Ms Padmavathi- Convener & JTO, among others.

It was the most awaited moment in the calendar year other than the holidays and festivities is the investiture ceremony aka the Investiture Ceremony of the student council. A council that represents the student body to its management. The council driven by a student-centric approach helps bridge gaps between the large student body, the management, faculty and staff. They are an integral part of any student group, that set out an agenda for the year, promoting academic, cultural, sports and philanthropic activities. The audience was eagerly awaiting to watch the induction of the new Student Council as they took up these new responsibilities and duties, all with a keen desire to further improve the high standards and dedication put forth by the outgoing council.

The welcome address was delivered by Fr John D’souza- Director, SAITI, where he said, “It is indeed good news for our Institution where we have 100% admissions for the Academic Year 2022-23, and recently achieved 100% results, which proves SAITI is going on the right path, training students to achieve their goals, and attracting more students to our institute. Our Institute established in 1981, is an institution with distinctive challenges of today. The motto of this institute is ‘Lucet et Ardet’, meaning ‘Shine to Enkindle’, referring to the mind and heart. Our vision is empowering youth through excellence in education to shape a better future for humankind”.

The programme was inaugurated by lighting the lamp and showering flower petals on the portrait of Sir Visvesaraya ( since it was Engineers Day) by the dignitaries on the dais, following which the oath was administered to the Students’ Council members and Class Leaders of Various Course batches by Alwyn Menezes, the Vice Principal of SAITI, who all repeated after him.

The members of the Students’ Council are Avinash Loy D’Cunha (MMV 2nd)-President; Ms Liyana Sweedal Pinto ( EM 1st) Vice President; Rony D’cunha ( EL-2nd) Secretary; Rayan James D’souza (EM 2nd) Sports Secretary; and Shawn Sebastian D’souza (MRAC 2nd) -Cultural Secretary. The Class Leaders for the Academic Year 2022-23 are Plumber: Canon Almeida & Vilas Kotian; Welder: Dishanth & Pradeep; MD: Karthik & Mohammed Sahil; EL 1st: Sujan Joel Albuquerque & Likhith; EM 1st: Sujay S G & Liyana S Pinto; MMV 1st: Winston D’Souza & Sai Shreesha Bekal; MRAC 1st: Mohammed Nujoom & Sushanth; Automobile Tech: Johnson Asiq Pinto & Sambram; Front Office Management: Renuka & Dheekshith P; Fashion Design: Ayashath Akilath & Shinal Venissa Patrao; EL 2nd: Rony D’cunha & Nolan Miranda; EM 2nd: Stallon G D’silva & Rayan J D’souza; MRAC 2nd: Ashwal & Shawn S D’souza; MMV 2nd: Avinash Loy D’cunha & Sagar P Pandya; and AC Tech: Vinish Kumar & Kavan.

In his witty inaugural speech which lasted for an hour, Chief Guest Vittal Nayak took the audience into a world of laughter with his humorous punchlines, which proved that he is a professional Stand-Up Comedian. He said, “You all have taken the right decision by joining ITI, and not college or other trade. You will earn more money than an engineer or doctor. If my bike breaks down on a hillock, the first person to call is a mechanic and not an engineer. You all are the most required at the present time to fix a faulty bike, faucet, light etc”.

“Remember that once you exit this institute, first try to start a GARAGE and then think of MARRIAGE. Your income is important for your living. Always follow the 3 F’s- Family, Friends and Faith; 3 H’s – Health, Hygiene and Hobby; and 3 S’s- Soul, Service and Smile. These days parents keep telling their sons, to read and read well and get good grades, if not you will not get a good girl to marry. Unfortunately, the parents don’t know that their sons already have found girlfriends ready in Xth std, so why bother to study? Keep up the good work you all are entrusted with and serve the community with your dedicated service with a smile” added Nayak.

In his presidential address, Rector Fr Melwin Pinto SJ said, “Our chief guest speech was very motivative for a better future for you students. Try to follow the 3 F’s, 3 H’s and 3 S’s that he put forth, which will lead you to a better life even though your studies are lower than an engineer, but you still can pursue higher education to be an engineer after ITI. Our Jesuit institution wants you to become men and women for others, and make a difference in society through your service”

On the occasion, JTO in RAC Wilson N was felicitated for his 25 years of dedicated and committed service rendered at SAITI. His profile was read by JTO Noel Lobo. The vote of thanks was proposed by Convener Ms Padmavathi and the programme was eloquently compered by Allen Mathew.

