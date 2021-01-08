Spread the love



















First Get-Together Of Transgenders Organised

Bengaluru: Dream India Network (DIN) in collaboration with Fathima Institutions Hoskote Devarajeevana Nivas Foundation and other DIN Partners organized the first get-together for trans persons (transgenders) at Redemptorist hall, Holy Ghost Church Campus, Richards Town, Bangalore recently.

This was an opportunity for the organizers to bring together the Trans persons residing in Bangalore. Observing COVID protocols about 100 Trans persons gathered and participated in the meeting.

The Archbishop Peter Machado of Bangalore who was the chief guest speaking on the occasion highlighted the plight of the transgender community and said though they are constantly looked down upon by the society, they too are children of God, created like all people, and they too are to be considered to be assets to the world. He invited all present there “To make them as one among us upholding their human dignity.” Ms Sumitra, the representative from the Transgender community, appreciated the support and services rendered to their community. They are always grateful and reassured for making them feel loved and cared. She also asked the community to gather their talents and abilities to grow stronger in society.

As part of the celebrations, the Trans persons and the DIN Foster Home children performed single and group dances, songs and entertained the gathering. It was a memorable day, and it was a different experience for all present at the function.

Sr. Florence, provincial of Fathima Sisters, extended her special greetings on the occasion. As a congregation, they support the cause of Trans persons together with DIN. Sr. Saly and Sr. Rosaline who initiated the day’s programmes with the Trans persons were especially appreciated on the occasion.

Among other dignitaries present and participated in the programme included Rev. Edward Thomas, Director and Mentor of Dream India Network, Rev. Edward Joseph, Provincial CSsR (Redemptorist), Ms Sumitra- TG community, Sr. Rosy FS, representatives from St Ann’s of Luzern.

The programme began with the symbolic invocation to God of the Universe through prayer dance and lighting of the lamp. Fr. Edward Thomas extended his warm welcome to all those who were present on the occasion, expressing his joy of meeting the special community. He assured them that they are never alone; Dream India Network and its partners would always be with them to help and support them.

At the close of the Programme, Grocery kits by AC Sisters, food and snacks by Rotary Manyatha and Shoma, gifts by MCK were provided to the TGs. The entire programme was compered by Sr. Regina and Sr Jayasree coordinated it.

And the day’s programme ended with a vote of thanks proposed by Rev. Nelson Machado.