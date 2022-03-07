First-Grade College in City Still CLOSED over HIJAB ROW! Threat Calls to ABVP Student Activist

First-Grade College(Dr P Dayananda Pai- Satisha Pai Government First-Grade College) in City Still CLOSED and the internal examinations postponed indefinitely till the tension eases over HIJAB ROW! Threat Calls to ABVP Student Activist

Mangaluru: The HIJAB row is getting from BAD to WORSE, and a local First Grade College (Dr P Dayananda Pai- Satisha Pai Government First-Grade College) in Car Street has been CLOSED, and the internal examinations postponed indefinitely till the tension eases. Sources said that the college, which has prescribed uniform to students, was allowing the girls to wear hijab in the classroom till Karnataka High Court announced an interim order banning sporting anything religious in the classroom till its final Order on the matter which is awaited.The college is now conducting only online classes.

Later some hijab-clad students were not attending the classes as the college was not allowing them into the classroom. When the internal examinations began on March 3, some hijab-clad girls insisted that they be permitted to appear for it but the college refused stating that they will be allowed if they removed their hijabs. When their demand continued on\ March 4, it resulted in a heated exchange of words between the two groups of students on Friday which was brought under control after the police and college teachers intervened.

The student argues with those who allegedly objected to her hijab and stopped her from appearing for an exam at the college (Screengrab from a video shot by one of the witnesses)

Later on March 4, a girl Ayub Sheik, studying in second year B.Sc, had filed a complaint with Mangaluru North Police accusing four boys and over 15 others of abusing her and preventing the girls from appearing for the examinations on both the days on the campus. She claimed that she was assaulted by them. The girl alleged that they were ABVP activists. “My college has allowed me to wear the hijab. But after male students raised the issue, the principal took back his words and said that I was not allowed to attend the exam wearing the hijab,” said the B Sc student of Dr P Dayananda Pai- Satisha Pai Government First-Grade College. She also alleged the principal did not intervene for her pic. At the same time, a boy also filed a complaint with CEN (Cyber, Economics and Narcotics) Police Station stating that someone had threatened his life by uploading his photograph on social media by writing objectionable contents relating to the college incident.



Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar had also visited the college on March 4 evening. He said that police are consulting legal experts before taking up the cases and the Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada K. V. Rajendra has said that an inquiry will be conducted into the issue. The complainant said that initially the college principal had allowed the hijab-clad girls to appear for the examinations but later refused bowing to the pressure by the ABVP activists. But the college principal denied the charge. Hebbar said that he will also file a complaint in this regard. As the tension continued on March 5, the college declared a holiday.

Now, it is learnt that Sai Sandesh, student of Dayananda Pai first grade college, also an activist of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, whose video relating to Hijab controversy had become viral, has been receiving calls from strangers posing threat to his life. As per Sandesh, the callers had reportedly told him that they are aware of his whereabouts and he won’t be able to escape from here. Meanwhile, Sai has filed a complaint in this regard to the cyber police station. The threat calls have been coming from international phone numbers and also through Instagram, WhatsApp etc. as per Sandesh in his complaint.